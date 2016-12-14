Pregnant woman shares touching moment at zoo with orangutan

By Bob D'Angelo

A video of an orangutan sharing a tender moment with a pregnant woman at a zoo in Great Britain has gone viral, Mashable reported.

The woman was viewing an orangutan at the Colchester Zoo in Essex, when the primate leaned forward against the glass, pointing to the woman’s baby bump. Then the orangutan leaned forward and kissed the glass, delighting the zoo patrons.

A patron videotaped the exchange and posted it on Instagram.

It’s not the first time an orangutan has shown that kind of affection, Mashable reported. A similar incident took place in July 2015.