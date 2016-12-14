Pregnant woman shares touching moment at zoo with orangutan

Atlanta's breaking news, severe weather, & traffic
Posted: 1:28 a.m. Friday, Jan. 6, 2017
By Bob D'Angelo
Cox Media Group National Content Desk
LONDON —
A video of an orangutan sharing a tender moment with a pregnant woman at a zoo in Great Britain has gone viral, Mashable reported.
The woman was viewing an orangutan at the Colchester Zoo in Essex, when the primate leaned forward against the glass, pointing to the woman’s baby bump. Then the orangutan leaned forward and kissed the glass, delighting the zoo patrons.
A patron videotaped the exchange and posted it on Instagram.
It’s not the first time an orangutan has shown that kind of affection, Mashable reported. A similar incident took place in July 2015.
What an incredible moment 😍 #orangutan #babybelly #orangutankiss #rajang #orangutanfoundation What an amazing moment 😍😍 As of 9:30pm today, this video has had over 4,000 views which is incredible and I'm flawed that so many people have shared my special moment with this incredible creature. Orangutans are endangered, as many of you know. If every one of you who has viewed his video donated just £1 to the Orangutan Foundation we could raise an amazing amount of money to help support these amazing and majestic animals in the wild. Simply text APES05 £X to 70070 (where X is the amount you would like to donate, e.g. text APES05 £20 to 70070 to donate £20). Let's take this incredible moment and make an even bigger impact, in the hope that one day my baby will be able to see these phenomenal creatures in the wild, safe from harm. http://www.orangutan.org.uk Jukin Media Verified (Original) * For licensing / permission to use: Contact - licensing(at)jukinmediadotcom
A video posted by Morgain Fae (@morgain_fae) on
© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website,
you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group
Already have an account? Sign In{* #registrationForm *} {* traditionalRegistration_displayName *} {* traditionalRegistration_emailAddress *} {* traditionalRegistration_password *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirm *}
Already have an account? Sign In{* #registrationFormBlank *} {* registration_firstName *} {* registration_lastName *} {* traditionalRegistration_displayName *} {* traditionalRegistration_emailAddressBlank *} {* registration_birthday *} {* registration_gender *} {* registration_postalZip *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordBlank *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirmBlank *} {* agreeToTerms *}
We have sent you a confirmation email. Please check your email and click on the link to activate your account.
We look forward to seeing you frequently. Visit us and sign in to update your profile, receive the latest news and keep up to date with mobile alerts.
Don't worry, it happens. We'll send you a link to create a new password.{* #forgotPasswordForm *} {* forgotPassword_emailAddress *}
We have sent you an email with a link to change your password.
We've sent an email with instructions to create a new password. Your existing password has not been changed.
To sign in you must verify your email address. Fill out the form below and we'll send you an email to verify.{* #resendVerificationForm *} {* resendVerification_emailAddress *}
Check your email for a link to verify your email address.
You're Almost Done!
Select a display name and password{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *} {* traditionalRegistration_password *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirm *}
Tell us about yourself{* registration_firstName *} {* registration_lastName *} {* registration_postalZip *} {* registration_birthday *} {* registration_gender *} {* agreeToTerms *}