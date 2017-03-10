Singer Ciara 'thankful' after car accident

Atlanta's breaking news, severe weather, & traffic
Updated: 4:34 p.m. Friday, March 10, 2017 | Posted: 4:11 p.m. Friday, March 10, 2017
By Cox Media Group National Content Desk
LOS ANGELES —
Singer Ciara, who is in her third trimester of pregnancy, was hit by a car while driving in Los Angeles Friday afternoon.
According to TMZ, the 31-year-old singer was making a left turn when a grey Volvo SUV hit her car.
The Volvo made contact with Ciara's white Mercedes SUV on the front passenger side of her vehicle.
Police and firefighters responded on the scene.
Photos and video show the singer talking on her cellphone after the incident.
March 10, 2017
#BREAKING Pregnant Ciara In Car Accident ... T-Boned In L.A. https://t.co/8xi14AtFlJ— TMZ (@TMZ)
An unnamed source told People magazine that Ciara is "fine."
Los Angeles Police said the accident didn't appear to be critical and that neither driver was seriously injured, TMZ reported.
“From what we can gather, it was exchange information only,” authorities told People magazine.
Wilson tweeted Friday saying his wife and unborn child were "feeling great."
March 10, 2017
Momma Wilson & Baby Wilson are feeling great! God is good!— Russell Wilson (@DangeRussWilson)
Momma Wilson & Baby Wilson are feeling great! God is good! 🙏🏾😇😍👼🏽— Russell Wilson (@DangeRussWilson)
Ciara posted that she was "thankful."
March 11, 2017
Thankful For Gods Grace, and Amniotic Fluid— Ciara (@ciara)
Thankful For Gods Grace, and Amniotic Fluid ☺🙏🏽— Ciara (@ciara)
Ciara married Wilson in July 2016. She announced her pregnancy in October.
