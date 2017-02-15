By Kelcie Willis

A political cartoon by Glenn McCoy published in the Belleville News-Democrat Sunday is being criticized for what some are saying is an inappropriate comparison to Ruby Bridges, who was the first black child to integrate William Frantz Elementary School, an all-white school, in New Orleans in 1960.

According to The Huffington Post, the cartoon printed in the Belleville, Illinois, newspaper shows Education Secretary Betsy DeVos walking and flanked by tall men.

McCoy's cartoon appears to be a comparison of a famous Norman Rockwell painting called "The Problem We All Live With." It shows Bridges being escorted by federal marshals into a school, with a racial slur written on a wall and a tomato thrown against the wall. "KKK" is also on the wall, standing for the Ku Klux Klan.

Conservative cartoonist McCoy illustrated DeVos in a similar fashion, with the word "conservative" written on a wall similarly to the racial slur, and the anarchy symbol illustrated on the wall. Instead of KKK, McCoy drew "N.E.A.," an abbreviation for National Education Association, the country's largest teachers' union.

BuzzFeed News reported that the cartoon was drawn days after protesters blocked DeVos from entering a public middle school in Washington, D.C., while chanting, "Shame!" She eventually got in the building at a different entrance.

Many reacted negatively to the image on Twitter, criticizing it for its apparent comparison, including Chelsea Clinton.

USA Today reported that DeVos has been criticized by teachers groups for her lack of public school experience. According to The Washington Post, DeVos, a billionaire, has a history of supporting alternatives to public schools and has referred to the public school system as "a dead end."

McCoy responded to criticism on the cartoon in a comment on a Facebook post from the Belleville News-Democrat: