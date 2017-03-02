Follow us on

Atlanta's breaking news, severe weather, & traffic

recent on-air advertisers

Now Playing

News/Talk WSB
Atlanta's breaking news, ...
Listen Live

Updated: 3:34 p.m. Thursday, March 2, 2017 | Posted: 3:21 p.m. Thursday, March 2, 2017

Police track down mud-covered Florida man involved in Walmart fight

Dustin Arnold
Dustin Arnold (Volusia County Corrections)

Related

More News Headlines

More

By Ryan DiPentima and Palm Beach Post

ORMOND BEACH, Fla. —

A Florida man accused of attempting to flee a fight at Walmart was spotted crawling through a muddy ditch by authorities in a police helicopter

>> Read more trending news 

According to WKMG, 35-year-old Dustin Arnold was one of four people in a truck early Wednesday morning that sped away from the scene of a fight at an Ormond Beach Walmart. When the truck, which was traveling on Interstate 95, crashed into a tree, all four people inside attempted to elude authorities on foot, police said.

A Volusia County Sheriff's Office helicopter was called in to help with the search. Deputies in the helicopter spotted Arnold crawling through a muddy ditch.

Officers on the ground closed in on Arnold, who arrested and charged with accessory after the fact to grand theft.

 

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. Sign in or register.

 
 

Trending News

 
 