Posted: 8:22 a.m. Friday, Feb. 3, 2017

Police: Tainted lollipops handed out at Pennsylvania school

Savi23H / Flickr
By WPXI.com

ERIE, Pa. —

Police said they believe a high school student in western Pennsylvania was handing out lollipops laced with a potentially dangerous drug.

According to Erie News Now, the green suckers were discovered this week in the Erie School District. One student apparently overdosed on one of the lollipops, Erie News Now reported.

Investigators said a total of 15 lollipops were recovered, but they believe as many as 60 were handed out, Erie News Now reported.  

The lollipops were sent to a state police laboratory to be tested.   Police are urging parents to be on the lookout.

These green lollipops may look innocent enough, but police say it’s a drug in disguise. They were handed out at a school in western Pennsylvania. The WARNING for parents on Channel 11 Morning News.

Posted by WPXI-TV Pittsburgh on Friday, February 3, 2017

