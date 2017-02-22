Follow us on

Updated: 3:44 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2017 | Posted: 10:19 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2017

Police search for woman accused of using fake bill to pay for Girl Scout cookies

Girl Scout cookies
NEW YORK, NY - FEBRUARY 08: Money is collected as Girl Scouts sell cookies while a winter storm moves in on February 8, 2013 in New York City. (Photo by John Moore/Getty Images)

By Brianna Chambers

Cox Media Group National Content Desk

It's difficult for many people to resist purchasing Girl Scout cookies when eager girls sell them in front of stores and persistent coworkers encourage support for their children's troops.

But one woman might have been better off going without the classic treats.

Police in California are searching for a woman after a Girl Scouts representative in the state said the woman paid for cookies with a counterfeit bill.

According to KFSN, the woman purchased $50 worth of Girl Scout cookies on Saturday outside a supermarket in Northwest Fresno.

The Girl Scouts rep said the woman received $50 in change after presenting the fake $100 bill, which the Girl Scouts organization later took to a bank to deposit. 

The bank told the troop personnel that the money was fake. 

The adults at the booth said they checked the bill for authenticity when the woman paid and that they thought it looked legitimate, KFSN reported.

The counterfeit bill was turned over to the Secret Service, according to KFSN.

