Police officer saves newborn baby with eyedropper

A New York woman is enjoying life with her new baby girl after two police officers saved the baby’s life during her birth.

According to WABC, Katherine Leonard went into labor earlier at home this month and wasn’t able to make it to the hospital. A construction worker who was doing repairs at Leonard’s home at the time and helped dial 911.

A frantic 911 call captured Leonard’s panic as she realized that her daughter wasn’t breathing.

Two police officers arrived moments later.

“I saw the mom sitting on the floor of the bathroom, and she was holding the baby,” said Officer Steven Golub. “And I immediately knew the baby was turning blue, and I knew the baby needed to start breathing.”

Officer Devin Humphreys knew what to do.

“I called over my shoulder,” said Humphreys. “I was like, ‘Get me a turkey baster! Anything with suction.'”

The officers found an eyedropper and used it to remove fluid from the baby’s airway.

Within moments, the baby started to cry.

Thanks to the officers’ quick thinking, both the mother and the baby are doing well.

