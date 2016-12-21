Atlanta's breaking news, severe weather, & traffic
A speeding driver's nerves were calmed when a Wisconsin police officer issued a helpful gesture instead of a ticket.
Video recorded on Officer Martin Folczyk's dashcam showed the officer as he pulled over a speeding motorist on Nov. 30.
When Folczyk approached the driver and spoke to him about his speeding, the driver, a University of Wisconsin-Stout student named Trevor Keeney, said he had been in a rush to get to a presentation for a class.
Keeney, dressed in a suit, said he had driven to a friend's house to get help tying his necktie, but his friend wasn't home. He had left his friend's house to go to the presentation, but he still hadn't fitted the tie.
"I honestly don't know how," Keeney said.
While Keeney searched for his license and registration, Folczyk tied the tie for him. Folczyk warned Keeney to slow down on the road, but he didn't issue a ticket.
The video, posted on the Menomonie Police Department's Facebook page, has been liked on the social media platform nearly 4,000 times.
Keeney told ABC News he earned a 92 percent grade on his presentation that day.
What's more, the Menomonie police chief later invited Keeney to the station to learn how to tie a tie.
"I went back and met with him for about 30 minutes and he taught me," Keeney told ABC News. "It was cool."
A few weeks ago, Officer Folczyk helped a UW-Stout student tie up some loose ends.
