Police: Mass. woman was living with sister's corpse

Atlanta's breaking news, severe weather, & traffic
Posted: 8:00 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 12, 2017
By Fox25Boston.com
BROOKLINE, Mass. —
Police are investigating the death of a woman they suspect happened more than a year ago in a Brookline home.
The Norfolk County District Attorney said a 67-year-old woman was found dead on Dec. 14 in a home on Clinton Road. The initial autopsy results indicate the body may have been there for more than a year.
FOX25 has learned the woman’s 74-year-old sister was living in the home the entire time, but has since been removed.
“They really wanted to be alone,” Harriet Allen, a neighbor, said. “Very private.”
The home has been described as a hoarding situation.
">January 11, 2017
New: Brookline home where elderly woman lived w/body of 67 year old sister on kitchen floor for more than a year. Foul play NOT suspected pic.twitter.com/IvsDwaknKT— Ted Daniel (@tvnewzted)pic.twitter.com/IvsDwaknKT— Ted Daniel (@tvnewzted) January 11, 2017
New: Brookline home where elderly woman lived w/body of 67 year old sister on kitchen floor for more than a year. Foul play NOT suspected
Jim Dibenedetto, the owner of haz-mat cleanup company Bio-Pro Boston, said many of the hoarding cleanups he deals with involved people with mental illness and the elderly.
“We have to understand this is a disease, not a character trait. These people don't even realize it,” he said.
Allen said she noticed a foul smell coming from the home a few months ago and talked to her daughter-in-law about it.
“I said ‘Patty, I smell something dreadful, why don't you go over and see if I'm right.’ She came back and said, 'Oh, something terrible,'” Allen said.
The older sister is now being taken care of by family members. The District Attorney's office says there are no initial signs of foul play.
You can hear the Rush Limbaugh Program on WSB Weekdays from Noon-3pm.
© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website,
you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group
Already have an account? Sign In{* #registrationForm *} {* traditionalRegistration_displayName *} {* traditionalRegistration_emailAddress *} {* traditionalRegistration_password *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirm *}
Already have an account? Sign In{* #registrationFormBlank *} {* registration_firstName *} {* registration_lastName *} {* traditionalRegistration_displayName *} {* traditionalRegistration_emailAddressBlank *} {* registration_birthday *} {* registration_gender *} {* registration_postalZip *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordBlank *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirmBlank *} {* agreeToTerms *}
We have sent you a confirmation email. Please check your email and click on the link to activate your account.
We look forward to seeing you frequently. Visit us and sign in to update your profile, receive the latest news and keep up to date with mobile alerts.
Don't worry, it happens. We'll send you a link to create a new password.{* #forgotPasswordForm *} {* forgotPassword_emailAddress *}
We have sent you an email with a link to change your password.
We've sent an email with instructions to create a new password. Your existing password has not been changed.
To sign in you must verify your email address. Fill out the form below and we'll send you an email to verify.{* #resendVerificationForm *} {* resendVerification_emailAddress *}
Check your email for a link to verify your email address.
You're Almost Done!
Select a display name and password{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *} {* traditionalRegistration_password *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirm *}
Tell us about yourself{* registration_firstName *} {* registration_lastName *} {* registration_postalZip *} {* registration_birthday *} {* registration_gender *} {* agreeToTerms *}