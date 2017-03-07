Atlanta's breaking news, severe weather, & traffic
Posted: 11:48 a.m. Tuesday, March 7, 2017
By Joy Johnston
Cox Media Group National Content Desk
PAWTUCKET, R.I. —
A homeless musician in Rhode Island found himself inside a police station Saturday night, but he wasn't under arrest.
Officers from the Pawtucket Police Department invited the saxophone player to sleep inside the lobby of the station after finding the man sleeping at a bus stop, according to The Associated Press. It was a frigid night, with a temperature of 12 degrees, not counting the wind chill.
To show his appreciation, the man, identified only as Mark, played "On the Sunny Side of the Street" for officers.
Our officers came across Mark a little after midnight this morning. He was found sleeping at one of our RIPTA bus stops. The temperature was 12 degrees Fahrenheit not including the windchill effect. Our officers convinced Mark to come out of the cold and stay the night in our front lobby.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
