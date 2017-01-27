Police honor 3-year-old who died waiting for heart transplant

Posted: 4:07 a.m. Friday, Jan. 27, 2017
By Bob D'Angelo
Cox Media Group National Content Desk
NASHVILLE, Tenn. —
Kolton Hessman always wanted to be a policeman, but the 3-year-old never got the chance.
After waiting six months at the Children’s Hospital at Vanderbilt in Nashville for a new heart, Hessman died on Wednesday afternoon.
But thanks to Tennessee police officers, Hessman’s ride back to his native Knoxville was special. The Hendersonville Police Department honored the boy with a procession home to East Tennessee, WSMV reported.
"He's going to love it. This is what he wanted to do. He always wanted to be a police officer," said the boy’s father, Grant Hessman.
While in the hospital, Kolton received badges from departments across the country, including Boston and the Department of Safety, WSMV reported. He was surrounded by those badges and toy police cars when he died after being taken off life support.
"He just never complained, that's what amazed us," Grant Hessman said. "I think he is just totally going to enjoy this ride home. I feel good the pain is now over."
The family made it safely home to Knoxville on Wednesday night.
© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website,
you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group
Already have an account? Sign In{* #registrationForm *} {* traditionalRegistration_displayName *} {* traditionalRegistration_emailAddress *} {* traditionalRegistration_password *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirm *}
Already have an account? Sign In{* #registrationFormBlank *} {* registration_firstName *} {* registration_lastName *} {* traditionalRegistration_displayName *} {* traditionalRegistration_emailAddressBlank *} {* registration_birthday *} {* registration_gender *} {* registration_postalZip *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordBlank *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirmBlank *} {* agreeToTerms *}
We have sent you a confirmation email. Please check your email and click on the link to activate your account.
We look forward to seeing you frequently. Visit us and sign in to update your profile, receive the latest news and keep up to date with mobile alerts.
Don't worry, it happens. We'll send you a link to create a new password.{* #forgotPasswordForm *} {* forgotPassword_emailAddress *}
We have sent you an email with a link to change your password.
We've sent an email with instructions to create a new password. Your existing password has not been changed.
To sign in you must verify your email address. Fill out the form below and we'll send you an email to verify.{* #resendVerificationForm *} {* resendVerification_emailAddress *}
Check your email for a link to verify your email address.
You're Almost Done!
Select a display name and password{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *} {* traditionalRegistration_password *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirm *}
Tell us about yourself{* registration_firstName *} {* registration_lastName *} {* registration_postalZip *} {* registration_birthday *} {* registration_gender *} {* agreeToTerms *}