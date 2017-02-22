Police: Flannel shirt on woman’s windshield was a prank

By Bob D'Angelo

Cox Media Group National Content Desk

A Michigan woman who believed she was the target of a human trafficker’s tactic was actually the victim of a prank, according to police.

>> Read more trending news

WEYI reported that two men admitted to putting the shirt on Ashley Hardacre’s car as a prank. They told police they did not know of the prank’s connection to human trafficking and apologized for scaring Hardacre.

On Feb. 16, Hardacre said she found a flannel shirt wrapped around her windshield wiper while leaving her job at Genesee Valley Center in Flint Township, Michigan. There also was a running car nearby.

Feeling uneasy, she left the parking lot and discarded the shirt after taking a picture of it.

Hardacre reported the incident on Facebook along with a message that has been shared more than 100,000 times; the post has since been taken down.

Flint Township police also saw the post and made contact with Hardacre.

A follow-up investigation and mall security camera footage produced a vehicle description and the two possible suspects. Security camera footage also showed the men leaving the parking lot more than an hour after Hardacre left, WEYI reported.