    Updated: 8:51 a.m. Wednesday, March 1, 2017 | Posted: 8:51 a.m. Wednesday, March 1, 2017

    Police: Father overdoses with baby in car; mother overdoses at home with kids

    Nathan Carroll and Samantha Schigel photo
    Nathan Carroll and Samantha Schigel. Credit: Lorain, Ohio, police

    By Michelle Ewing

    Cox Media Group National Content Desk

    LORAIN, Ohio —

    An Ohio mother and father were arrested Monday after they overdosed with their children nearby, police say.

    According to WJW, Lorain police found Nathan Carroll, 29, unconscious in a van with a baby in the backseat. When police went to Carroll's home, a child reportedly answered the door and led them to Carroll's wife, 24-year-old Samantha Schigel. Officers said Schigel "became unresponsive" multiple times while talking to them, WJW reported.

    Schigel told police that the couple had been snorting what they thought was heroin, WKYC reported. Tests later showed that the powder contained cocaine and fentanyl, police said.

    Both Carroll and Schigel were given a heroin antidote multiple times, police said.

    According to WKYC, Carroll was arrested on various charges, including operating a vehicle under the influence and child endangerment. Schigel also was arrested on child endangerment charges. Police said both will probably face drug charges, as well.

    The baby and four children were placed in their grandparents' care, WKYC reported.

