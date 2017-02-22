By HotTopics.TV

A girl got the homework help she needed when facing a math emergency thanks to her local police department.

A series of photos shared by the Marion, Ohio, Police Department Facebook page shows a message a fifth-grade student sent the department, asking for help solving a math problem. The girl’s mother, Molly Draper, originally shared the images online.

Here’s a transcript of the conversation:

Student: I’m having trouble with my homework. Could you help me?

Police department: What’s up?

Student: Well I don’t understand (8+29) x 15

Police department: Do the numbers in the parentheses first so in essence it would be 37 x 15

Student: OK, now if I had this (90+27) + (29+15) x 2

Police department: Take the answer from the first parentheses plus the answer from the second parentheses and multiply that answer times two. Work left to right doing the work inside the parentheses first.

While the police department wasn’t entirely right on the second question (remember the order of operations!), people on social media were touched by officers' willingness to help.

“That y’all took the time to help is wonderful. I love positive stories about police. Thank you!!” wrote Facebook user Lili Michaela Schaumburg.

“Love, love, love this a thousand times over. So proud that our MPD is doing amazing things for our community. This is what it’s all about! Thank you Marion Police Department!” wrote Sarah Mae.

Draper said she was touched by the department’s act of service toward her daughter.

“Thank you, Marion, Ohio, Police Department, for truly building relationships with the community,” Draper wrote.