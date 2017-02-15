Plane hits deer during takeoff at NC airport

Atlanta's breaking news, severe weather, & traffic
Updated: 1:21 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2017 | Posted: 1:10 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2017
By WSOCTV.com
CHARLOTTE, N.C. —
A plane flying out of Charlotte Douglas International Airport in North Carolina struck a deer just before noon Wednesday, Federal Aviation Administration officials said.
FAA officials said the American Eagle CRJ 700 plane operated by PSA Airlines returned to the airport after declaring an emergency after it apparently struck a deer while taking off.
">February 15, 2017
PHOTOS: A small plane declared an emergency after hitting deer while departing @CLTAirport, FAA says.— WSOCTV (@wsoctv)
SLIDESHOW: https://t.co/imJsG4B2Uhpic.twitter.com/zbLKXXrDKy@CLTAirport, FAA says.
PHOTOS: A small plane declared an emergency after hitting deer while departing
SLIDESHOW: https://t.co/imJsG4B2Uhpic.twitter.com/zbLKXXrDKy— WSOCTV (@wsoctv) February 15, 2017
The plane hit the animal around 11:45 a.m. while taking off from runway 36.
The plane could be seen dumping fuel as it circled back to land.
After it landed safely, emergency crews surrounded the plane. Officials said there was a fuel leak and crews sprayed the plane with foam.
American Airlines said all 44 passengers were evacuated from the plane and taken by bus back to the terminal. No one was injured.
The flight was headed to Gulfport, Mississippi, and the passengers were placed on another flight.
© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website,
you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group
Already have an account? Sign In{* #registrationForm *} {* traditionalRegistration_displayName *} {* traditionalRegistration_emailAddress *} {* traditionalRegistration_password *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirm *}
Already have an account? Sign In{* #registrationFormBlank *} {* registration_firstName *} {* registration_lastName *} {* traditionalRegistration_displayName *} {* traditionalRegistration_emailAddressBlank *} {* registration_birthday *} {* registration_gender *} {* registration_postalZip *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordBlank *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirmBlank *} {* agreeToTerms *}
We have sent you a confirmation email. Please check your email and click on the link to activate your account.
We look forward to seeing you frequently. Visit us and sign in to update your profile, receive the latest news and keep up to date with mobile alerts.
Don't worry, it happens. We'll send you a link to create a new password.{* #forgotPasswordForm *} {* forgotPassword_emailAddress *}
We have sent you an email with a link to change your password.
We've sent an email with instructions to create a new password. Your existing password has not been changed.
To sign in you must verify your email address. Fill out the form below and we'll send you an email to verify.{* #resendVerificationForm *} {* resendVerification_emailAddress *}
Check your email for a link to verify your email address.
You're Almost Done!
Select a display name and password{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *} {* traditionalRegistration_password *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirm *}
Tell us about yourself{* registration_firstName *} {* registration_lastName *} {* registration_postalZip *} {* registration_birthday *} {* registration_gender *} {* agreeToTerms *}