Plane carrying Miami Heat skids on taxiway in Milwaukee

Atlanta's breaking news, severe weather, & traffic
Posted: 1:04 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 12, 2017
By Bob D'Angelo
Cox Media Group National Content Desk
MILWAUKEE —
A charter flight carrying the NBA’s Miami Heat basketball team slid on a taxiway after it landed at General Mitchell International Airport in Milwaukee on Wednesday night, WISN reported.
However, the plane stayed on the pavement as it taxied toward the terminal, and team officials said nobody was hurt.
The incident, which occurred at 9:20 p.m., was caused by ice on the runway, WPLG reported. The plane had to be towed to safety, the television station reported.
Flights arriving and departing at the airport were temporarily suspended earlier in the evening due to icy conditions in the plane parking/taxiway area, WITI reported. The suspension was lifted 90 minutes before the plane carrying the Heat landed.
The Heat will play the Milwaukee Bucks on Friday night. Miami played Golden State on Tuesday night.
">January 12, 2017
Upon landing in Milwaukee tonight the team plane slid while taxiing but never left the pavement. Everyone on board has deplaned and is ok.— Miami HEAT (@MiamiHEAT)January 12, 2017
