PAWHUSKA, Okla. —
Ree Drummond, also known as the Pioneer Woman, is mourning the loss of her dog, Charles.
Charles, the title character in Drummond's "Charlie the Ranch Dog" children's books, died Sunday, according to Drummond's website.
The basset hound had suffered from lymphoma over the past year. When its conditioned worsened, Drummond said she decided to have the dog put to sleep.
Many took to Twitter to tell Drummond about the dog's impact on their families.
Thank you to everyone for your kind words about Charlie. Someone told me today that friends double your joy and halve your sorrow. Thank you https://t.co/jfhvQ4FjlJ Thank you to everyone for your kind words about Charlie. Someone told me today that friends double your joy and halve your sorrow. Thank you
In a post on her website, Drummond said she will allow parents to decide whether or not to tell their children about Charlie's death.
"It might not be necessary if they are younger!" she added.
Drummond is the television personality behind Food Network's "The Pioneer Woman," which stems from her longtime blogging about ranch life and Southern living.
She recently opened The Mercantile in Pawhuska, Oklahoma, where she lives.
