Atlanta's breaking news, severe weather, & traffic

News/Talk WSB
    Updated: 4:04 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2017 | Posted: 4:04 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2017

    'Pioneer Woman' says goodbye to 'Charlie the Ranch Dog' in bittersweet blog post

    Charlie the Ranch Dog
    Via The Pioneer Woman - Ree Drummond / Facebook

    By Greg Brown

    Fox23.com

    PAWHUSKA, Okla. —

    Ree Drummond, also known as the Pioneer Woman, is mourning the loss of her dog, Charles.

    Charles, the title character in Drummond's "Charlie the Ranch Dog" children's books, died Sunday, according to Drummond's website.

    Posted by The Pioneer Woman - Ree Drummond on Monday, January 9, 2017

    The basset hound had suffered from lymphoma over the past year. When its conditioned worsened, Drummond said she decided to have the dog put to sleep.

    Many took to Twitter to tell Drummond about the dog's impact on their families.

    ">January 9, 2017

    In a post on her website, Drummond said she will allow parents to decide whether or not to tell their children about Charlie's death. 

    "It might not be necessary if they are younger!" she added.

    Drummond is the television personality behind Food Network's "The Pioneer Woman," which stems from her longtime blogging about ranch life and Southern living. 

    She recently opened The Mercantile in Pawhuska, Oklahoma, where she lives.

