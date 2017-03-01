Piano-playing dog missing, private investigator called

By Sarah Elsesser

Palm Beach Post

This dog might not be the next Beethoven, but he knows a thing or two about music.

Finnegan, a white bichon frise, is a piano-playing dog. He is also missing in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida.

Finnegan was putting his paws to the keys just a few days ago before vanishing.

Janet Shanley, Finnegan’s owner, said that a house-guest left the door open on Saturday and their musically inclined pup took off.

The owners have been searching their community and are offering a $1,000 reward.

After failed searches and no calls from the poster, the family is calling in the big guns -- doggy private investigator, Jamie Katz.

Shanley said Katz’s tracking dogs should be able to trace Finnegan’s scent, but if the trail ends that means someone has him.

“We just want him back,” Shanley said in a phone interview.