    Posted: 2:59 p.m. Wednesday, March 1, 2017

    Piano-playing dog missing, private investigator called

    Missing dog
    Janet Shanley via Palm Beach Post
    Finnegan

    By Sarah Elsesser

    Palm Beach Post

    This dog might not be the next Beethoven, but he knows a thing or two about music. 

    Finnegan, a white bichon frise, is a piano-playing dog. He is also missing in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida. 

    Finnegan was putting his paws to the keys just a few days ago before vanishing. 

    ">March 1, 2017

    Janet Shanley, Finnegan’s owner, said that a house-guest left the door open on Saturday and their musically inclined pup took off. 

    The owners have been searching their community and are offering a $1,000 reward. 

    After failed searches and no calls from the poster, the family is calling in the big guns -- doggy private investigator, Jamie Katz. 

    Shanley said Katz’s tracking dogs should be able to trace Finnegan’s scent, but if the trail ends that means someone has him. 

    “We just want him back,” Shanley said in a phone interview.

