Photographer captures moment Florida father delivers baby in car

Updated: 5:33 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2017 | Posted: 3:56 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2017
By ActionNewsJax.com
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. —
A photographer captured the moment when a Jacksonville, Florida, father delivered his newborn baby in the front seat of his car on the way to the hospital.
Jaiden Photography posted the photo of the couple on Wednesday.
The photographer said the couple's baby couldn't wait one more minute to come into the world.
The newborn's father delivered the baby within minutes of putting his car in park and rushing to the passenger side of the car, the photographer said.
"I am still in awe of their strength, their sweet baby could not wait another minute to come into this world and his father delivered him within minutes of putting his car in park. No words can describe how amazing it was to watch this miracle, more to come as I was able to capture it all! Birth photographer's dream, what a wild night it was. So in love with this family!" the photographer wrote.
The photographer said the baby was very calm lying next to its mother after she gave birth.
"In the wildness of all that happened this was such a quiet moment in the car, so peaceful," the photographer wrote.
At 12:21am an AMAZING mother and INCREDIBLE father delivered their precious baby in the front seat of their car!!!!! I...Posted by Jaiden Photography on Wednesday, February 22, 2017
Such a powerful image to me, the baby was so CALM laying next to the mother, so content. In the wildness of all that...Posted by Jaiden Photography on Wednesday, February 22, 2017
