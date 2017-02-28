Counselor to the President Kellyanne Conway (left) checks her phone after taking a photo as President Donald Trump and leaders of historically black universities and colleges pose for a group photo in the Oval Office of the White House before a meeting with Vice President Mike Pence on Feb. 27, 2017, in Washington, D.C.

Counselor to the President Kellyanne Conway (left) checks her phone after taking a photo as President Donald Trump and leaders of historically black universities and colleges pose for a group photo in the Oval Office of the White House before a meeting with Vice President Mike Pence on Feb. 27, 2017, in Washington, D.C.

By Michelle Ewing

Cox Media Group National Content Desk

Just as the jokes about the fictitious "Bowling Green massacre" and "alternative facts" were starting to die down, White House senior adviser Kellyanne Conway is once again at the center of a Twitter debate.

>> Read more trending news



According to USA Today and The Week, the Agence France-Presse news service tweeted a photo Monday of Conway kneeling on the Oval Office sofa after taking a snapshot of President Donald Trump with the heads of dozens of historically black colleges.

>> See the tweet here

Kellyanne Conway checks her phone after taking a photo of President Donald Trump and leaders of black universities, colleges in Oval Office pic.twitter.com/MgVhCoJFuC — AFP news agency (@AFP) Kellyanne Conway checks her phone after taking a photo of President Donald Trump and leaders of black universities, colleges in Oval Office pic.twitter.com/MgVhCoJFuC— AFP news agency (@AFP) February 28, 2017 ">February 28, 2017

The image quickly went viral as critics and supporters clashed in a surprisingly fierce – and often humorous – feud over her sitting position.

>> Click here or scroll down to see what people were saying