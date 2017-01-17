Atlanta's breaking news, severe weather, & traffic
Updated: 10:31 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2017 | Posted: 10:17 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2017
By Katie Hall and Austin American-Statesman
AUSTIN —
A person who was charged with driving under the influence drove a $385,000 Ferrari off a bridge in Austin, Texas, went airborne for 40 feet and crashed into the woods while speeding on Friday night, Austin fire officials said Tuesday.
The driver and two other occupants had only minor injuries, fire officials said.
A witness who saw the crash estimated the driver was going over 100 mph, fire officials said. The driver failed to make the turn after passing over the Redbud Trail bridge as he or she headed toward Westlake Drive, officials said.
Fire officials did not release the driver’s name.
So, what happens when you try to make your limited production, $385,000 2015 Ferrari fly? Nothing good. Several of our...Posted by Austin Fire Department on Tuesday, January 17, 2017
© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website,
you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group
Already have an account? Sign In{* #registrationForm *} {* traditionalRegistration_displayName *} {* traditionalRegistration_emailAddress *} {* traditionalRegistration_password *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirm *}
Already have an account? Sign In{* #registrationFormBlank *} {* registration_firstName *} {* registration_lastName *} {* traditionalRegistration_displayName *} {* traditionalRegistration_emailAddressBlank *} {* registration_birthday *} {* registration_gender *} {* registration_postalZip *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordBlank *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirmBlank *} {* agreeToTerms *}
We have sent you a confirmation email. Please check your email and click on the link to activate your account.
We look forward to seeing you frequently. Visit us and sign in to update your profile, receive the latest news and keep up to date with mobile alerts.
Don't worry, it happens. We'll send you a link to create a new password.{* #forgotPasswordForm *} {* forgotPassword_emailAddress *}
We have sent you an email with a link to change your password.
We've sent an email with instructions to create a new password. Your existing password has not been changed.
To sign in you must verify your email address. Fill out the form below and we'll send you an email to verify.{* #resendVerificationForm *} {* resendVerification_emailAddress *}
Check your email for a link to verify your email address.
You're Almost Done!
Select a display name and password{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *} {* traditionalRegistration_password *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirm *}
Tell us about yourself{* registration_firstName *} {* registration_lastName *} {* registration_postalZip *} {* registration_birthday *} {* registration_gender *} {* agreeToTerms *}