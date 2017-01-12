Atlanta's breaking news, severe weather, & traffic
Updated: 10:45 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 12, 2017 | Posted: 10:28 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 12, 2017
By Rare.us
CNN hosted a town hall with House Speaker Paul Ryan on Thursday evening. Many topics were presented to Ryan, including Russia and its interference in our election.
When asked about Russian President Vladimir Putin, Ryan responded very differently than many others close to President-elect Donald Trump’s administration.
">January 13, 2017
Paul Ryan: Russia is a "global menace, led by a man who is menacing" https://t.co/CKqd0wX1W5#RyanTownHallhttps://t.co/g6qg8ZYqgv— CNN (@CNN)https://t.co/CKqd0wX1W5#RyanTownHallhttps://t.co/g6qg8ZYqgv— CNN (@CNN) January 13, 2017
Paul Ryan: Russia is a "global menace, led by a man who is menacing"
“Russia is a global menace led by a man who is menacing,” he argued.
Ryan had nothing positive to say about Putin, also calling him “undemocratic.”
Though the speaker did not believe that Russia’s meddling had any significant impact on the election, he still took issue with its involvement.
Ryan proposed a tougher approach to Russia.
">January 13, 2017
Paul Ryan: "I think we have to step up our game on Russia" https://t.co/1cml276Rdh#RyanTownHallhttps://t.co/NM2S5s2pzn— CNN (@CNN)https://t.co/1cml276Rdh#RyanTownHallhttps://t.co/NM2S5s2pzn— CNN (@CNN) January 13, 2017
Paul Ryan: "I think we have to step up our game on Russia"
“I think we have to step up our game on Russia,” Ryan declared. He referenced the intelligence community’s findings that Russia had in fact interfered in the American election.
He mentioned his support for sanctions against Russia, even going so far as to say that President Obama waited too long to sanction the country.
">January 13, 2017
Paul Ryan: "I do believe that (Russia) tried to affect our elections by meddling in our elections" #RyanTownHallhttps://t.co/M8LcHBucKR— CNN (@CNN)#RyanTownHallhttps://t.co/M8LcHBucKR— CNN (@CNN) January 13, 2017
Paul Ryan: "I do believe that (Russia) tried to affect our elections by meddling in our elections"
© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website,
you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group
Already have an account? Sign In{* #registrationForm *} {* traditionalRegistration_displayName *} {* traditionalRegistration_emailAddress *} {* traditionalRegistration_password *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirm *}
Already have an account? Sign In{* #registrationFormBlank *} {* registration_firstName *} {* registration_lastName *} {* traditionalRegistration_displayName *} {* traditionalRegistration_emailAddressBlank *} {* registration_birthday *} {* registration_gender *} {* registration_postalZip *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordBlank *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirmBlank *} {* agreeToTerms *}
We have sent you a confirmation email. Please check your email and click on the link to activate your account.
We look forward to seeing you frequently. Visit us and sign in to update your profile, receive the latest news and keep up to date with mobile alerts.
Don't worry, it happens. We'll send you a link to create a new password.{* #forgotPasswordForm *} {* forgotPassword_emailAddress *}
We have sent you an email with a link to change your password.
We've sent an email with instructions to create a new password. Your existing password has not been changed.
To sign in you must verify your email address. Fill out the form below and we'll send you an email to verify.{* #resendVerificationForm *} {* resendVerification_emailAddress *}
Check your email for a link to verify your email address.
You're Almost Done!
Select a display name and password{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *} {* traditionalRegistration_password *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirm *}
Tell us about yourself{* registration_firstName *} {* registration_lastName *} {* registration_postalZip *} {* registration_birthday *} {* registration_gender *} {* agreeToTerms *}