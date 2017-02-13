Atlanta's breaking news, severe weather, & traffic
Updated: 4:04 p.m. Monday, Feb. 13, 2017 | Posted: 3:45 p.m. Monday, Feb. 13, 2017
By Matt Naham
There's been a lot of support as well as criticism for the decisions of some Super Bowl champions publicly declining to go to the White House.
Patriots owner Robert Kraft addressed the topic Monday on “The Today Show” by downplaying it.
“Well, you know what’s interesting, this is our, I’m happy to say, fifth Super Bowl in the last 16 years,” he said. “And every time we’ve had the privilege of going to the White House, a dozen of our players don’t go. This is the first time it’s gotten any media attention.
“You know, some of the players have the privilege of going in college because they’re on national championship teams, others have family commitments. But this is America. We’re all free to do whatever’s best for us. We’re just privileged to be in a position to be going.”
">February 13, 2017
WATCH "Has your relationship with Donald Trump in any way restrained your relationship with some of your players?" @MLauer asks #RobertKraftpic.twitter.com/COcCuWlJm7— TODAY (@TODAYshow)@MLauer asks #RobertKraftpic.twitter.com/COcCuWlJm7— TODAY (@TODAYshow) February 13, 2017
WATCH “Has your relationship with Donald Trump in any way restrained your relationship with some of your players?”
Patriots tight end Martellus Bennett commented on the subject last week, saying, “I’m not going to go.”
“It is what it is. People know how I feel about it. Just follow me on Twitter,” he said.
>> Patriots' Martellus Bennett: Skipping White House visit after Super Bowl win
Defensive back Devin McCourty also announced his decision not to go to D.C.
“I’m not going to the White House. Basic reason for me is I don’t feel accepted in the White House. With the president having so many strong opinions and prejudices, I believe certain people might feel accepted there while others won’t,” he said.
Alan Branch, Dont’a Hightower, Chris Long and LeGarrette Blount won’t be going either.
“I won’t be going to the White House,” Blount said. “I just don’t feel welcome in that house. I’ll just leave it at that.”
>> Tom Brady isn't the first 5-time Super Bowl champion
Patriots star quarterback Tom Brady skipped a White House team visit with President Obama in 2015, after the Patriots won Super Bowl XLIX. At the time Brady said he had a previously arranged “family commitment,” but there was speculation that Brady was upset at a Deflategate joke made by then-White House Press Secretary Josh Earnest.
Joy Johnston contributed to this report.
© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website,
you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group
Already have an account? Sign In{* #registrationForm *} {* traditionalRegistration_displayName *} {* traditionalRegistration_emailAddress *} {* traditionalRegistration_password *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirm *}
Already have an account? Sign In{* #registrationFormBlank *} {* registration_firstName *} {* registration_lastName *} {* traditionalRegistration_displayName *} {* traditionalRegistration_emailAddressBlank *} {* registration_birthday *} {* registration_gender *} {* registration_postalZip *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordBlank *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirmBlank *} {* agreeToTerms *}
We have sent you a confirmation email. Please check your email and click on the link to activate your account.
We look forward to seeing you frequently. Visit us and sign in to update your profile, receive the latest news and keep up to date with mobile alerts.
Don't worry, it happens. We'll send you a link to create a new password.{* #forgotPasswordForm *} {* forgotPassword_emailAddress *}
We have sent you an email with a link to change your password.
We've sent an email with instructions to create a new password. Your existing password has not been changed.
To sign in you must verify your email address. Fill out the form below and we'll send you an email to verify.{* #resendVerificationForm *} {* resendVerification_emailAddress *}
Check your email for a link to verify your email address.
You're Almost Done!
Select a display name and password{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *} {* traditionalRegistration_password *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirm *}
Tell us about yourself{* registration_firstName *} {* registration_lastName *} {* registration_postalZip *} {* registration_birthday *} {* registration_gender *} {* agreeToTerms *}