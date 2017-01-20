Party on at 'Wayne’s World' 25th anniversary movie screenings

Atlanta's breaking news, severe weather, & traffic
Posted: 2:35 p.m. Friday, Jan. 20, 2017
By Jared Leone
Cox Media Group National Content Desk
Here is news that will make Wayne’s World fans say, “Schwing.”
To celebrate the 1990s cult classic movie’s 25th anniversary, it will be shown in select theaters throughout the country Feb. 7 and 8.
Screenings of the movie, based on the "Saturday Night Live" skit, will also feature a pre-recorded round table discussion with the director, cast members and a movie critic, according to Rolling Stone.
A searchable theater guide is available through the Wayne’s World 25 website.
The movie features Mike Myers and Dana Carvey as Wayne Campbell and Garth Algar, who host a public access show from their basement in Aurora, Illinois.
The city of Aurora is rolling out the red carpet with six months worth of celebrations starting Feb. 3, including a Wayne and Garth lookalike contest, air guitar competition and movie screenings, according to the Chicago Tribune.
“This cult classic has had long legs to it, and the fact it's a filmed fictional piece that references Aurora is something that has created some fun here, and we're looking forward to celebrating it,” Marissa Amoni, an organizer with the Aurora Downtown group, told the Chicago Tribune.
The celebrations culminate July 4, when the city will try to set a world record for most people headbanging to Queen’s song “Bohemian Rhapsody.”
© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website,
you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group
Already have an account? Sign In{* #registrationForm *} {* traditionalRegistration_displayName *} {* traditionalRegistration_emailAddress *} {* traditionalRegistration_password *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirm *}
Already have an account? Sign In{* #registrationFormBlank *} {* registration_firstName *} {* registration_lastName *} {* traditionalRegistration_displayName *} {* traditionalRegistration_emailAddressBlank *} {* registration_birthday *} {* registration_gender *} {* registration_postalZip *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordBlank *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirmBlank *} {* agreeToTerms *}
We have sent you a confirmation email. Please check your email and click on the link to activate your account.
We look forward to seeing you frequently. Visit us and sign in to update your profile, receive the latest news and keep up to date with mobile alerts.
Don't worry, it happens. We'll send you a link to create a new password.{* #forgotPasswordForm *} {* forgotPassword_emailAddress *}
We have sent you an email with a link to change your password.
We've sent an email with instructions to create a new password. Your existing password has not been changed.
To sign in you must verify your email address. Fill out the form below and we'll send you an email to verify.{* #resendVerificationForm *} {* resendVerification_emailAddress *}
Check your email for a link to verify your email address.
You're Almost Done!
Select a display name and password{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *} {* traditionalRegistration_password *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirm *}
Tell us about yourself{* registration_firstName *} {* registration_lastName *} {* registration_postalZip *} {* registration_birthday *} {* registration_gender *} {* agreeToTerms *}