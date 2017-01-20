Party on at 'Wayne’s World' 25th anniversary movie screenings

By Jared Leone

Here is news that will make Wayne’s World fans say, “Schwing.”

To celebrate the 1990s cult classic movie’s 25th anniversary, it will be shown in select theaters throughout the country Feb. 7 and 8.

Screenings of the movie, based on the "Saturday Night Live" skit, will also feature a pre-recorded round table discussion with the director, cast members and a movie critic, according to Rolling Stone.

A searchable theater guide is available through the Wayne’s World 25 website.

The movie features Mike Myers and Dana Carvey as Wayne Campbell and Garth Algar, who host a public access show from their basement in Aurora, Illinois.

The city of Aurora is rolling out the red carpet with six months worth of celebrations starting Feb. 3, including a Wayne and Garth lookalike contest, air guitar competition and movie screenings, according to the Chicago Tribune.

“This cult classic has had long legs to it, and the fact it's a filmed fictional piece that references Aurora is something that has created some fun here, and we're looking forward to celebrating it,” Marissa Amoni, an organizer with the Aurora Downtown group, told the Chicago Tribune.

The celebrations culminate July 4, when the city will try to set a world record for most people headbanging to Queen’s song “Bohemian Rhapsody.”