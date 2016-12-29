Parents say Hatchimals are swearing in their sleep

By Theresa Seiger

The hottest toy of Christmas 2016 might have something of a potty mouth, or at least that's what some parents claim.

Outraged and concerned parents took to YouTube to share videos of what they say sounds like moaning and explicit language coming from their children's Hatchimals.

"I don't expect everyone to hear it as clearly as I do, but when you're there in person it's pretty obvious," mother Sarah Galego said in a video posted Wednesday on YouTube. "And not to mention that while it's hatching, it says that phrase at least 100 to 200 times."

Galego posted a video on Christmas of her son's Hatchimal coming out of its plastic egg shell. It makes multiple sounds that some YouTubers claimed were nothing more than vague sleep noises. However, the Galegos heard something different.

"I'm pretty sure it says '(expletive) me,'" Nick Galego told CTV Vancouver Island.

In a statement released to Global News, the company behind the mega-popular children's toy, Spin Master, denied that the toy curses.

"Hatchimals communicate by speaking their own unique language, which is made of up of random sounds, and by making other noises, including shivering when they're cold and snoring while they sleep," spokeswoman Anne Yourt said.

Speaking with CTV Vancouver, she added that the toy featured in the Galego family video appeared to be sleeping.

The complaints are the latest to be levied against the much-hyped Hatchimal toys. Earlier this month, parents took to social media to complain that their children's Hatchimals weren't hatching at all.