Parents hog-tie son with duct tape, go to dinner, police said

By Natalie Dreier

Cox Media Group National Content Desk

A Wisconsin couple are facing charges after police said they confined their 12-year-old son with duct tape and then went to dinner, leaving the child home alone.

According to police, the child was left in the mother's car when she went into a local store. The boy left the car to buy Silly Putty at another location. When she found out where he went, she told her son that he had to return the toy before going home, WISN reported.

After the outing, police said that Ann Kubehl told her husband, Ismael Guzman, what happened.

Police said that's when Guzman took duct tape and hog-tied the child, wrapping the tape around his head and mouth, WISN reported.

Police said that Kubehl and Guzman left the boy in the hallway in their home and then went to dinner 25 minutes away.

The next day, the boy's school principal noticed marks on him and alerted police.

Originally Kubehl told them that she went to a grocery store that night, but police said that her story didn't match Guzman's. She later told them where they really went.

Kubehl allegedly told police that they can remove her child from their care, "but I don't want the neglect charges because that will take my job away," WISN reported.