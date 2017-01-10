Follow us on

Posted: 2:15 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2017

Paralyzed NYPD detective Steven McDonald dies at 59

By Joy Johnston

Cox Media Group National Content Desk

NEW YORK —

A NYPD detective left paralyzed after an on-duty shooting who inspired many has died.

Steven McDonald was 59. He suffered a heart attack on Friday and died Tuesday, according to PIX11.

McDonald was paralyzed from the neck down in 1986 when he was shot by a teen bicycle thief. After a lengthy rehabilitation, and with the help of a respirator and a wheelchair, McDonald remained on duty with the NYPD, traveling to various precincts to talk to young officers on the force.

His presence was an inspiration to many. Rep. Pete King called McDonald “a great friend” and a “man of enormous courage and spirit.”

McDonald’s son, Conor McDonald, followed in his father’s footsteps, joining the NYPD in 2010.

