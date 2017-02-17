Pakistani forces kill, arrest dozens of suspects

Mourners hold a vigil after an attack on a shrine in Pakistan on Thursday. i. An Islamic State suicide bomber targeted worshippers at a famous shrine in southern Pakistan on Thursday, killing dozens of worshippers and wounding hundreds, officials said.

By Bob D'Angelo

Cox Media Group National Content Desk

Forces in Pakistan killed and arrested dozens of suspects in overnight raids Friday, a day after a massive suicide bombing by the Islamic State group killed 75 worshippers at a Sufi shrine, The Associated Press reported.

There were shootouts that left at least 39 militants dead across Pakistan, the AP reported.

In Thursday's attack, a suicide bomber walked into the main hall at the Lal Shahbaz Qalandar shrine in Sehwan, and detonated his explosives among a crowd of worshippers, killing 75.

Thursday's attack was the deadliest in Pakistan following the Dec. 16, 2014, assault on an army-run school in Peshawar that killed 154 people, mostly schoolchildren.

The Islamic State group claimed the attack in a statement circulated by its Aamaq news agency, saying it had targeted a "Shiite gathering."

Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif said that security forces would track down the perpetrators of the attack, according to Pakistani state TV.

Mourners gathered at the Sehwan shrine for a rally to demand justice for the victims.