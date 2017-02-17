Pakistani forces kill, arrest dozens of suspects

Atlanta's breaking news, severe weather, & traffic
Posted: 3:18 a.m. Friday, Feb. 17, 2017
By Bob D'Angelo
Cox Media Group National Content Desk
SEHWAN, Pakistan —
Forces in Pakistan killed and arrested dozens of suspects in overnight raids Friday, a day after a massive suicide bombing by the Islamic State group killed 75 worshippers at a Sufi shrine, The Associated Press reported.
There were shootouts that left at least 39 militants dead across Pakistan, the AP reported.
In Thursday's attack, a suicide bomber walked into the main hall at the Lal Shahbaz Qalandar shrine in Sehwan, and detonated his explosives among a crowd of worshippers, killing 75.
Thursday's attack was the deadliest in Pakistan following the Dec. 16, 2014, assault on an army-run school in Peshawar that killed 154 people, mostly schoolchildren.
The Islamic State group claimed the attack in a statement circulated by its Aamaq news agency, saying it had targeted a "Shiite gathering."
Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif said that security forces would track down the perpetrators of the attack, according to Pakistani state TV.
Mourners gathered at the Sehwan shrine for a rally to demand justice for the victims.
© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website,
you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group
Already have an account? Sign In{* #registrationForm *} {* traditionalRegistration_displayName *} {* traditionalRegistration_emailAddress *} {* traditionalRegistration_password *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirm *}
Already have an account? Sign In{* #registrationFormBlank *} {* registration_firstName *} {* registration_lastName *} {* traditionalRegistration_displayName *} {* traditionalRegistration_emailAddressBlank *} {* registration_birthday *} {* registration_gender *} {* registration_postalZip *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordBlank *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirmBlank *} {* agreeToTerms *}
We have sent you a confirmation email. Please check your email and click on the link to activate your account.
We look forward to seeing you frequently. Visit us and sign in to update your profile, receive the latest news and keep up to date with mobile alerts.
Don't worry, it happens. We'll send you a link to create a new password.{* #forgotPasswordForm *} {* forgotPassword_emailAddress *}
We have sent you an email with a link to change your password.
We've sent an email with instructions to create a new password. Your existing password has not been changed.
To sign in you must verify your email address. Fill out the form below and we'll send you an email to verify.{* #resendVerificationForm *} {* resendVerification_emailAddress *}
Check your email for a link to verify your email address.
You're Almost Done!
Select a display name and password{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *} {* traditionalRegistration_password *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirm *}
Tell us about yourself{* registration_firstName *} {* registration_lastName *} {* registration_postalZip *} {* registration_birthday *} {* registration_gender *} {* agreeToTerms *}