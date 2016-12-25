Owner reunited with lost cat found at shelter

By Jared Leone

Cox Media Group National Content Desk

A rescued cat awaiting adoption at a shelter was reunited with her owner in time for the holidays.

Bon Bon was found and taken to the Jacksonville Humane Society shelter in early October, the rescue group said.

“We weren't really sure why she was having such a hard time finding a home, but as it turns out, there was a very special reason,” the Humane Society said.

A man, identified by the shelter as “Jonathan,” was looking for a kitten after his pet “Misty” ran off around the same time Bon Bon was found.

As it turns out, Bon Bon’s real name is Misty.

Misty was given a microchip and is back where she belongs.