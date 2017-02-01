A firefighter walks in front of the Islamic Center of Victoria on Saturday, Jan. 28 in Victoria, Texas. The early-morning fire Saturday destroyed the mosque that was a target of hatred several years ago and experienced a burglary just a week ago. (Barclay Fernandez/The Victoria Advocate via AP)

More than $1 million has been raised to help rebuild the mosque that was destroyed by a fire in Victoria on Saturday, according to a GoFundMe page.

The page, which was created the same day as the fire, had estimated the total rebuilding costs "based on rough engineering estimates and the original cost of construction" to be around $850,000.

That amount was met and surpassed by donors in four days.

The mosque posted on Facebook Monday asking for recommendations for demolition companies.

According to the Victoria Advocate, the cause of the fire remains undetermined but is being investigated. The mosque’s spokesman asked the public not to "politicize the situation."