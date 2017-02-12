Actress Emma Stone poses with her BAFTA award for Best Actress for her role in "La La Land' backstage at the British Academy Film Awards in London, Sunday, Feb. 12, 2017. The Academy Awards ceremony is set for Hollywood on Sunday. (Photo by Joel Ryan/Invision/AP)

By Debbie Lord

Cox Media Group National Content Desk

The 2017 Academy Awards – the crowning jewel in Hollywood’s annual self-congratulatory tour of award shows – is set for Sunday.

With nine films up for the Oscar for Best Picture, the favorite seems to be “La La Land,” the homage to Hollywood’s era of love story musicals. The movie is up for 14 Oscars, Best Picture and lead actor and actress nominations included.

However, the night may likely be remembered more for its political slant then for the awards handed out, if other award shows this year are any indication.

Here are the specifics on the show – the time, channel and where it is being live-streamed.

What time: The show begins at 8:30 p.m. (ET) The red carpet coverage begins at 7 p.m.

Where is it being held: The Dolby Theatre in Hollywood.

What channel: ABC will broadcast the show live.

Live-stream: You can watch the awards ceremony on your phone or on other devices by going to abc.com or by using the ABC app.

The host: Jimmy Kimmmel is hosting the ceremony. It’s his first time. “Yes, I am hosting the Oscars. This is not a prank,” the Jimmy Kimmel Live! host tweeted shortly after the news was announced in December. “And if it is, my revenge on @TheAcademy will be terrible& sweet. Thx to @alsformalwear.”

Handing out the awards: Samuel L. Jackson, Kate McKinnon, Amy Adams, Halle Berry, Scarlett Johansson and Charlize Theron are among the presenters at Sunday’s ceremony.

Performances: Among the performers set for the show are Sting, John Legend, Lin-Manuel Miranda and Justin Timberlake.

Oscar nominations: Below is a list of Oscar nominations.

BEST PICTURE

Arrival

Fences

Hacksaw Ridge

Hell or High Water

Hidden Figures

La La Land

Lion

Manchester by the Sea

Moonlight

ACTOR IN A LEADING ROLE

Casey Affleck, Manchester by the Sea

Andrew Garfield, Hacksaw Ridge

Ryan Gosling, La La Land

Viggo Mortensen, Captain Fantastic

Denzel Washington, Fences

ACTRESS IN A LEADING ROLE

Isabelle Huppert, Elle

Ruth Negga, Loving

Natalie Portman, Jackie

Emma Stone, La La Land

Meryl Streep, Florence Foster Jenkins

ACTOR IN A SUPPORTING ROLE

Mahershala Ali, Moonlight

Jeff Bridges, Hell or High Water

Lucas Hedges, Manchester by the Sea

Dev Patel, Lion

Michael Shannon, Nocturnal Animals

ACTRESS IN A SUPPORTING ROLE

Viola Davis, Fences

Naomie Harris, Moonlight

Nicole Kidman, Lion

Octavia Spencer, Hidden Figures

Michelle Williams, Manchester by the Sea

ANIMATED FEATURE FILM

Kubo and the Two Strings

Moana

My Life as a Zucchini

The Red Turtle

Zootopia

CINEMATOGRAPHY

Arrival

La La Land

Lion

Moonlight

Silence

COSTUME DESIGN

Allied

Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them

Florence Foster Jenkins

Jackie

La La Land

DIRECTING

Arrival

Hacksaw Ridge

La La Land

Manchester by the Sea

Moonlight

DOCUMENTARY (FEATURE)

Fire at Sea

I Am Not Your Negro

Life, Animated

O.J.: Made in America

13th

DOCUMENTARY (SHORT SUBJECT)

Extremis

4.1 Miles

Joe’s Violin

Watani: My Homeland

The White Helmets

FILM EDITING

Arrival

Hacksaw Ridge

Hell or High Water

La La Land

Moonlight

FOREIGN LANGUAGE FILM

Land of Mine

A Man Called Ove

The Salesman

Tanna

Toni Erdmann

MAKEUP AND HAIRSTYLING

A Man Called Ove

Star Trek Beyond

Suicide Squad

MUSIC (ORIGINAL SCORE)

Jackie

La La Land

Lion

Moonlight

Passengers

MUSIC (ORIGINAL SONG)

"Audition (The Fools Who Dream)" from La La Land

Music by Justin Hurwitz; Lyric by Benj Pasek and Justin Paul

"Can’t Stop The Feeling" from Trolls

Music and Lyric by Justin Timberlake, Max Martin and Karl Johan Schuster

"City Of Stars" from La La Land

Music by Justin Hurwitz; Lyric by Benj Pasek and Justin Paul

"The Empty Chair" from Jim: The James Foley Story

Music and Lyric by J. Ralph and Sting

"How Far I’ll Go" from Moana

Music and Lyric by Lin-Manuel Miranda

PRODUCTION DESIGN

Arrival

Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them

Hail, Caesar!

La La Land

Passengers

SHORT FILM (ANIMATED)

Blind Vaysha

Borrowed Time

Pear Cider and Cigarettes

Pearl

Piper

SHORT FILM (LIVE ACTION)

Ennemis Intérieurs

La Femme et le TGV

Silent Nights

Sing

Timecode

SOUND EDITING

Arrival

Deepwater Horizon

Hacksaw Ridge

La La Land

Sully

SOUND MIXING

Arrival

Hacksaw Ridge

La La Land

Rogue One: A Star Wars Story

13 Hours: The Secret Soldiers of Benghazi

VISUAL EFFECTS

Deepwater Horizon

Doctor Strange

The Jungle Book

Kubo and the Two Strings

Rogue One: A Star Wars Story

WRITING (ADAPTED SCREENPLAY)

Arrival

Fences

Hidden Figures

Lion

Moonlight

WRITING (ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY)

Hell or High Water

La La Land

The Lobster

Manchester by the Sea

20th Century Women