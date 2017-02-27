Presenter Warren Beatty shows the envelope with the actual winner for best picture as host Jimmy Kimmel, left, looks on at the Oscars on Sunday, Feb. 26, 2017, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. The winner was originally announced as "La La Land," but was later corrected to "Moonlight." (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)

Oops.

The 89th annual Academy Awards went out with a bang – an epic mixup over which film took the Oscar for best picture.

After Faye Dunaway and Warren Beatty, who were apparently given the wrong winner's card, announced that "La La Land" had won the award, producer Jordan Horowitz made a shocking revelation onstage as the filmmakers were giving their thank-yous: "Moonlight" was the real victor.

Celebrities and fans immediately took to social media to share their reactions.

