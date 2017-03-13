Orlando: Northeast storm causes big problems for travelers

By WFTV

Sixty million people are in the path of a massive winter storm and it’s having an impact on flights in and out of Central Florida.

>>MORE: Northeast storm causing hundreds of flight delays

On Monday, more than 100 flights in and out of Orlando International Airport were canceled or delayed as the late-season winter storm bore down on much of the Northeast coast.

At OIA, there were 45 departing flights canceled and 33 delayed.

OIA traveler Mary Smith was playing the waiting game late Monday.

“I have a flight that has been delayed for 30 minutes. Most of the Southwest flights have been canceled, and I’m watching the board to see if my flight is also going to be canceled,” she said.

>>Severe weather threat overnight in Florida

Tristan Wilkins, who was trying to fly back to New York, said his first time spending the night at an airport is surreal.

“I see it on movies -- cancelations, stuff like that. It’s different,” he said.

Evelina Kahan was supposed to start a new job Tuesday in Philadelphia, but instead she had to spend an extra night in Orlando.

“We wanted to go back to the hotel where we were staying. They have no rooms and everybody's sitting around,” she said. “There are no hotel rooms.”

Many fliers still weren’t sure if they would make their flight Tuesday.

“Our flight’s been canceled three times,” said Yolanda McGlone.

At least 4,000 flights nationwide have been canceled for Tuesday.