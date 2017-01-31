Follow us on

Updated: 11:07 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2017 | Posted: 11:07 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2017

Oklahoma substitute teacher jailed for exposing herself to students during cartwheel

Empty classroom
Tobias Leeger Flickr (CC BY-NC-ND 2.0)

By FOX23.com

PAWHUSKA, Okla. —

Police arrested a substitute teacher Tuesday in Pawhuska, Oklahoma, after she reportedly exposed herself to an entire high school class.

Pawhuska police Chief Scott Laird released a statement Tuesday evening saying that the teacher exposed herself while doing a cartwheel in front of the high school choir class.

Laird said the teacher was not wearing underwear and a student reportedly caught the incident on camera.

The department later released the substitute teacher. She has not been identified.

 

For immediate release: 1-31-17


On today's date we were made aware of an incident which had allegedly occurred during a...Posted by Pawhuska Police Department on Tuesday, January 31, 2017

