Ohio woman among victims in Fort Lauderdale airport shooting

A hazmat crew cleans up baggage claim Terminal Two on Saturday, Jan. 7, 2017 at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport Terminal the day after multiple people were shot on Friday.(Al Diaz/Miami Herald via AP)

By Dayton Daily News

An Ohio woman was killed and her husband critically injured when a gunman opened fire Friday afternoon at the Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport.

Authorities have not released names of the five killed and eight wounded, but family members said that Shirley Timmons died at the airport and that her husband, Steve, was shot in the face and is in a coma at a Florida hospital.

The couple from Senecaville, about 90 miles east of Columbus, had flown to Fort Lauderdale to join the rest of their family for a cruise, WILE-FM reported.

Timmons’ grandson Steve Reineccius confirmed over Facebook that his grandmother was one of the victims and that his grandfather was wounded. They were both 70, The Associated Press reported.

Steve Timmons was shot in the head and underwent emergency surgery at a Fort Lauderdale hospital, where he’s in critical condition, WILE reported.

The couple would have celebrated their 51st wedding anniversary in three weeks, the AP reported.

The Timmonses were gunned down while they were in the baggage claim area of Terminal 2 at the airport, described as a hub for vacationers headed to Port Everglades.