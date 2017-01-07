Ohio woman among victims in Fort Lauderdale airport shooting

Atlanta's breaking news, severe weather, & traffic
Posted: 9:26 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 7, 2017
By Dayton Daily News
An Ohio woman was killed and her husband critically injured when a gunman opened fire Friday afternoon at the Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport.
Authorities have not released names of the five killed and eight wounded, but family members said that Shirley Timmons died at the airport and that her husband, Steve, was shot in the face and is in a coma at a Florida hospital.
The couple from Senecaville, about 90 miles east of Columbus, had flown to Fort Lauderdale to join the rest of their family for a cruise, WILE-FM reported.
Timmons’ grandson Steve Reineccius confirmed over Facebook that his grandmother was one of the victims and that his grandfather was wounded. They were both 70, The Associated Press reported.
Steve Timmons was shot in the head and underwent emergency surgery at a Fort Lauderdale hospital, where he’s in critical condition, WILE reported.
The couple would have celebrated their 51st wedding anniversary in three weeks, the AP reported.
The Timmonses were gunned down while they were in the baggage claim area of Terminal 2 at the airport, described as a hub for vacationers headed to Port Everglades.
© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website,
you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group
Already have an account? Sign In{* #registrationForm *} {* traditionalRegistration_displayName *} {* traditionalRegistration_emailAddress *} {* traditionalRegistration_password *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirm *}
Already have an account? Sign In{* #registrationFormBlank *} {* registration_firstName *} {* registration_lastName *} {* traditionalRegistration_displayName *} {* traditionalRegistration_emailAddressBlank *} {* registration_birthday *} {* registration_gender *} {* registration_postalZip *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordBlank *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirmBlank *} {* agreeToTerms *}
We have sent you a confirmation email. Please check your email and click on the link to activate your account.
We look forward to seeing you frequently. Visit us and sign in to update your profile, receive the latest news and keep up to date with mobile alerts.
Don't worry, it happens. We'll send you a link to create a new password.{* #forgotPasswordForm *} {* forgotPassword_emailAddress *}
We have sent you an email with a link to change your password.
We've sent an email with instructions to create a new password. Your existing password has not been changed.
To sign in you must verify your email address. Fill out the form below and we'll send you an email to verify.{* #resendVerificationForm *} {* resendVerification_emailAddress *}
Check your email for a link to verify your email address.
You're Almost Done!
Select a display name and password{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *} {* traditionalRegistration_password *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirm *}
Tell us about yourself{* registration_firstName *} {* registration_lastName *} {* registration_postalZip *} {* registration_birthday *} {* registration_gender *} {* agreeToTerms *}