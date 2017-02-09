Ohio police dog gets to retire with partner in rare occurrence

Atlanta's breaking news, severe weather, & traffic
Posted: 5:16 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 9, 2017
By Shelby Lin Erdman
Cox Media Group National Content Desk
When Ohio police Officer Bill Dorsey recently retired, he got to do something very few police officers get to do. He got to take his K-9 partner into retirement with him.
Dorsey and his canine, Camille, 8, have worked together for the past seven years on the Columbus Police Department canine unit, patrolling the streets, making arrests and catching bad guys, according to a post on the department’s Facebook page.
Dorsey has been on the force for the past 30 years, with the last 15 years spent in the canine unit and Columbus Sergeant Mark Cartwright predicted Dorsey and Camille will remain just as close in the future.
HAPPY TAILS TO YOU! It's not often that one of our K9 retires and it really isn't often when a K9 AND it's partner...Posted by Columbus Division of Police on Tuesday, February 7, 2017
"During retirement, Officer Dorsey is running a fishing charter and Camille will probably be his first mate," the post said.
This is a rare type of retirement, too, the post explained: “It’s not often that one of our K-9 retires and it really isn’t often when a K-9 AND its partner retire together!”
