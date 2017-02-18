Follow us on

Posted: 6:46 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 18, 2017

Ohio parents arrested after 8-year-old found with heroin in system

Charles Dowdy and Danielle Simko
Cuyahoga County Jail
Charles Dowdy and Danielle Simko

By Bob D'Angelo

Cox Media Group National Content Desk

BEREA, Ohio —

A Berea, Ohio, couple was indicted on child endangerment charges Friday after their 8-year-old son apparently overdosed on heroin, WKYC reported.

Charles Dowdy and Danielle Simko were arraigned Friday morning and are each being held on $150,000 bond.

Their next court appearance is scheduled for 9 a.m. Feb. 22 before Cuyahoga County Common Pleas Court Judge Peter Corrigan.

Just before 9:30 p.m. on Jan. 11, Dowdy had noticed his son stopped breathing and his lips were turning blue so he called 911, WKYC reported.

Police found drugs and needles at the home, the station reported. At Southwest General Hospital, sources said they found drugs hidden inside a toy watch kept inside the boy’s sock. When the boy took a urine test, they said heroin was in his system, WKYC reported.

