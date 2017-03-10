Follow us on

    Updated: 11:55 a.m. Friday, March 10, 2017 | Posted: 11:14 a.m. Friday, March 10, 2017

    Ohio family fights to keep pet pot-bellied pig

    Pig photo
    File photo of a pot-bellied pig (Flickr/Tracie Hall)

    By WHIO.com

    An Ohio family in New Carlisle has less than a month to get rid of their beloved 100-pound pot-bellied pig, Olive.

    City officials recently sent the family a letter telling them pigs of all types are considered livestock and not allowed to live inside city limits.

    “She’s in our family; she’s like a dog, a cat,” said Misti Hedrick, who added that she plans to start a petition to bring changes to the livestock ban before voters as early as the August ballot. Meanwhile, Hedrick is seeking a temporary home for Olive.

