Ohio family fights to keep pet pot-bellied pig

By WHIO.com

An Ohio family in New Carlisle has less than a month to get rid of their beloved 100-pound pot-bellied pig, Olive.

>> Read more trending stories

City officials recently sent the family a letter telling them pigs of all types are considered livestock and not allowed to live inside city limits.

“She’s in our family; she’s like a dog, a cat,” said Misti Hedrick, who added that she plans to start a petition to bring changes to the livestock ban before voters as early as the August ballot. Meanwhile, Hedrick is seeking a temporary home for Olive.