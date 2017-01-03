Follow us on

    Posted: 12:47 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2017

    Ohio cashier presents rose to woman for her 90th birthday

    Courtesy of Rare.us

    By Bob D'Angelo

    Cox Media Group National Content Desk

    ATHENS, Ohio —

    A cashier at an Ohio supermarket made a woman’s 90th birthday even more special with a kind gesture.

    Jeannettea Hollingshead shared a post to Kroger supermarket’s Facebook page about a pleasant exchange that occurred on Jan. 4 between a cashier and "Gramma."

    Hollingshead told WCMH that she was checking out when cashier Wes McDonald asked about the birthday cake she was buying. When told it was for Gramma’s 90th birthday, he said "Wait right here; just a minute, please."

    McDonald returned with a rose for Hollingshead to give to Gramma, WCMH reported.

    "Instead, I asked him to give it to her because she was there with me, and I snapped this picture!" Hollingshead posted. "This young man, Wes, went above and beyond, and his act of kindness really made Gramma’s day."

    Hollingshead’s Facebook post already has more than 28,000 likes and more than 5,400 shares.

    Make this the year we all share the positives that we see!  #actsofkindness

    Posted by Jeannettea Hollingshead on Thursday, January 5, 2017

