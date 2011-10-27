By WFTV

A 60-year-old Florida woman has pleaded guilty to pretending to be blind for more than a decade to receive veterans disability benefits of nearly $400,000, investigators said.

Veronica Dale Hahn, of Bonifay, entered the guilty plea Friday in Panama City federal court.

Hahn is accused of convincing Veterans Health Administration staff and private doctors that her service-related injury caused nearly complete blindness in both eyes from 2001 to 2016, court documents say.

Within a year of receiving her disability benefits, though, investigators reported that Hahn had obtained driver's licenses in New Mexico, Alabama and Florida with no vision restrictions.

“Hahn was also observed driving her personal automobile on numerous occasions,” a media release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office said. “She also worked full time as a case manager and transition counselor at several state correctional facilities.

“All of which required normal eyesight to perform her duties.”

Hahn entered the guilty plea after two days of jury trial, officials said.

When she is sentenced on April 13, Hahn could face up to 10 years in prison.