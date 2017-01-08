Follow us on

    Posted: 7:22 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 8, 2017

    Officials investigating leaked video footage of Fort Lauderdale airport shooter

    Esteban Santiago
    Officers with the U.S. Marshal's Service arrested Esteban Ruiz Santiago, 26, on Friday, Jan. 6, 2016. He is accused of opening fire on people at an airport terminal in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, killing five and wounding eight others. (Broward Sheriff's Office)

    Fort Lauderdale airport shooter charged, could face death penalty
    Fort Lauderdale airport shooting: What we know about the victims
    Fort Lauderdale airport shooter earned Global War on Terrorism medal
    Day after shootings, airport looks to get back to normal

    By Olivia Hitchcock, Eleanor Roy, Hannah Winston and Kristina Webb

    Palm Beach Post

    Broward County Mayor Barbara Sharief said the Broward Sheriff’s Office and security with the Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport are investigating who leaked a video showing the airport shooting on Friday, The Associated Press reported.

    The recording, posted to TMZ, a site known best for celebrity gossip, shows a man walking through the airport’s baggage claim area. He then pulls a handgun from his waistband and starts shooting.

    TMZ does not acknowledge where the video came from, though it appears to be a surveillance video or a cellphone recording of said surveillance.

    “Only a select number of people had access to this video,” Sharief told the AP. “What’s troubling about this video being out there is we don’t want copycats.”

    Sharief called the release of the video a “distraction” as federal and local officials investigate the shooting. “Our priority needs to be on the actual investigation.”

