Updated: 9:37 p.m. Monday, Feb. 13, 2017 | Posted: 9:33 p.m. Monday, Feb. 13, 2017

Officers in Florida go the extra mile for elderly woman during well-being check

Orlando Police Department
(Facebook.com/Orlando Police Department)

By WFTV.com

ORLANDO, Fla. —

When two Orlando police officers stopped by a resident’s home recently for a well-being check, they found the elderly homeowner doing well, but she told them she hadn’t eaten in a while.

As the two, Officer Rich Cruz and recruit Officer Gus Goncalves, looked around the woman’s house, they noted that it was immaculate and that her fridge and pantry were full of food.

Wanting to make sure the elderly woman didn’t go hungry, Cruz and Goncalves decided to spend a few extra minutes with her.

“So, recruit Officer Goncalves made her eggs for breakfast,” the Orlando Police Department said on its Facebook page. “And he even did the dishes.”

More important, though, was the time they spent visiting with the woman, the department said.

“This is the kind of work our officers do every day that often goes unnoticed,” the OPD Facebook post said.

OPD Officer Rich Cruz and his recruit...Posted by Orlando Police Department on Sunday, February 12, 2017

