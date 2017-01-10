Obama’s farewell speech stirs emotions for many

President Barack Obama wipes his tears as he speaks at McCormick Place in Chicago, Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2017, giving his presidential farewell address. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)

President Obama gave a pointed and emotional farewell speech in his adopted hometown of Chicago on Tuesday night.

He discussed race, democracy and successful moments of his presidency, but a moment in his speech in which he thanked his family and Vice President Biden

The president himself began to wipe away tears when speaking of his family. His oldest daughter, Malia, was seen wiping away tears as her father thanked Michelle Obama for her work and time spent in office with him. Sasha Obama did not appear to be in attendance.

"Michelle, for the past 25 years, you've been not only my wife and mother of my children, but my best friend," Obama said.

Of his daughters, he said, "Of all that I have done in my life, I am most proud to be your dad."

Obama also thanked Biden, saying, "I gained a brother."

Many took to Twitter to express how emotional the moments were for them:

