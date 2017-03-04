Obama team fires back after Trump's wire tap accusation

Atlanta's breaking news, severe weather, & traffic
Posted: 5:39 p.m. Saturday, March 4, 2017
By Douglas Barclay
A spokesman for former President Barack Obama responded to President Donald Trump's early Saturday tweet alleging that the previous commander in chief had his phone tapped before the election.
“A cardinal rule of the Obama administration was that no White House official ever interfered with any independent investigation led by the Department of Justice,” Kevin Lewis wrote. "As part of that practice, neither President Obama nor any White House official ever ordered surveillance on any U.S. citizen. Any suggestion otherwise is simply false.” Trump, who did not provide any evidence to back up his accusation, compared the former president’s alleged tactics to “Nixon/Watergate.”
He called the move a "new low" and tweeted:
“Terrible! Just found out that that Obama had my ‘wires tapped’ in Trump Tower just before the victory,” the president tweeted. “Nothing found. This is McCarthyism!”
Terrible! Just found out that Obama had my "wires tapped" in Trump Tower just before the victory. Nothing found. This is McCarthyism!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump)March 4, 2017
