A New York City police officer who posted a photo on social media of a handcuffed Brooklyn family with the caption, "Merry Christmas Its NYPD," has been suspended, The Associated Press reported Monday.

Kimberly Santiago, 28, said the picture was taken by the unidentified officer and posted on Snapchat after the NYPD mistakenly raided her Brooklyn home last Thursday morning.

“Oh my God. When I saw that, I just said, man, this whole time this guy was recording this, like we were a joke?” Santiago told the New York Daily News.

The NYPD's Internal Affairs Bureau is investigating the photograph. The officer who posted it works in the 73rd Precinct. He was suspended without pay for an undisclosed amount of time. The AP reported.

Santiago said the officers were looking for a person at her address that doesn't live there. She claims she doesn't know the man police were searching for.

“We thought he was texting on his phone,” she told WABC. “Because the whole three hours we were sitting here, he was the one standing there. We saw him on his phone, but we didn’t think an officer would do that.”