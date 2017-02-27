Now you can get Facebook on your TV

LONDON, ENGLAND - MARCH 25: In this photo illustration the Social networking site Facebook is reflected in the eye of a man on March 25, 2009 in London, England. (Photo by Dan Kitwood/Getty Images)

By Fiza Pirani

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

If you just can’t get enough of Facebook, now you can get the popular social media platform’s new video app for your TV.

Samsung Electronics announced Monday that a new TV app is available on Samsung Smart TVs, including the 2017 QLED TV lineup.

According to the company press release, the app will be available on all of Samsung’s 2015, 2016 and 2017 Smart TV models.

“It is a pleasure to bring the world’s social network to Samsung Smart TV users, as well as continue to see the value of Samsung Smart TV, as a platform, growing,” said Sangsook Han, vice president of the Visual Display Business at Samsung Electronics, in today’s news release. “We will continue in our innovation on various fronts, including technologies and partnerships, to make sure our consumers can enjoy a wider variety of services.”

Users will be able to view content shared by the pages they follow, their Facebook friends and Facebook’s top-streamed Live videos.

According to The Verge, Facebook also previously announced its new TV app would be coming to both Apple TV and Amazon Fire TV, but no launch dates have been set.

