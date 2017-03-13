Northeast storm already causing hundreds of flight delays

Atlanta's breaking news, severe weather, & traffic
Posted: 7:22 a.m. Monday, March 13, 2017
By Natalie Dreier
Cox Media Group National Content Desk
As a late-season winter storm bears down on much of the Northeast coast, hundreds of flights are already being canceled, hours before snow blankets the country from Maine to Virginia.
More than 1,500 flights have been canceled through Tuesday, USA Today reported.
And that number could, and probably will, climb.
Airlines canceled more than 725 flights for Monday before the storm is expected to hit, and another 815 flights Tuesday, USA Today reported.
Southwest is expected to hold all flights in the Northeast on Tuesday, and more airlines could take Southwest's lead as potential blizzard conditions hit New York City.
Many U.S. carriers are waving change fees for customers who are scheduled to fly to and from airports under the storm's bull's-eye.
For the latest cancellation updates, check with your airline or click here.
And while the storm is expected to affect air travel, it is also expected to disrupt ground travel as the storm is expected to dump more than a foot of snow in some areas, The Weather Channel is reporting.
The National Weather Service has issued a blizzard warning for northeast New Jersey, southeast New York and southern Connecticut.
Boston, Philadelphia, Baltimore and Washington, D.C. are under winter storm warnings.
Strong winds and heavy snow could cause power outages, The Weather Channel is warning.
For the latest on the winter storm, click here.
© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website,
you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group
Already have an account? Sign In{* #registrationForm *} {* traditionalRegistration_displayName *} {* traditionalRegistration_emailAddress *} {* traditionalRegistration_password *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirm *}
Already have an account? Sign In{* #registrationFormBlank *} {* registration_firstName *} {* registration_lastName *} {* traditionalRegistration_displayName *} {* traditionalRegistration_emailAddressBlank *} {* registration_birthday *} {* registration_gender *} {* registration_postalZip *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordBlank *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirmBlank *} {* agreeToTerms *}
We have sent you a confirmation email. Please check your email and click on the link to activate your account.
We look forward to seeing you frequently. Visit us and sign in to update your profile, receive the latest news and keep up to date with mobile alerts.
Don't worry, it happens. We'll send you a link to create a new password.{* #forgotPasswordForm *} {* forgotPassword_emailAddress *}
We have sent you an email with a link to change your password.
We've sent an email with instructions to create a new password. Your existing password has not been changed.
To sign in you must verify your email address. Fill out the form below and we'll send you an email to verify.{* #resendVerificationForm *} {* resendVerification_emailAddress *}
Check your email for a link to verify your email address.
You're Almost Done!
Select a display name and password{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *} {* traditionalRegistration_password *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirm *}
Tell us about yourself{* registration_firstName *} {* registration_lastName *} {* registration_postalZip *} {* registration_birthday *} {* registration_gender *} {* agreeToTerms *}