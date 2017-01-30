Atlanta's breaking news, severe weather, & traffic
Updated: 4:31 p.m. Monday, Jan. 30, 2017 | Posted: 4:05 p.m. Monday, Jan. 30, 2017
By Kailyn Thomas
WSBTV.com
ATLANTA —
Who wants to go to school the day after the Super Bowl? Not the kids at Pace Academy in Atlanta.
The school posted a video where a student asks the Head of School, Fred Assaf, if they can get out of school on Feb. 6 because they will be up late cheering on the Falcons.
When Assaf doesn't budge, the student takes it to the top -- her father, Falcons owner Arthur Blank.
Blank insists everyone should be off Monday, and Assaf agrees.
So, Pace Academy will officially be closed Monday, Feb. 6 so the students can support the Falcons on Super Bowl Sunday.
Blank, 74, has six biological children. Pace Academy is a private school in Atlanta that serves pre-first through 12th grades.
Mr. Assaf and a few of his Falcons-loving friends are here to answer the question on everyone's minds: WILL WE HAVE SCHOOL THE DAY AFTER THE SUPER BOWL?? Watch to find out... and go, Atlanta Falcons! #RiseUpPosted by Pace Academy on Friday, January 27, 2017
