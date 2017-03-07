Nike introduces sports hijabs for athletes

Atlanta's breaking news, severe weather, & traffic
Updated: 5:25 p.m. Tuesday, March 7, 2017 | Posted: 5:25 p.m. Tuesday, March 7, 2017
By Kelcie Willis
Cox Media Group National Content Desk
Nike will start selling sports hijabs to Muslim athletes, Fortune reported.
The company's new product will be part of its Nike Pro line.
Nike said it started developing the hijab after some Muslim athletes expressed frustration with competing while wearing a traditional hijab, according to CNN.
"The Nike Pro Hijab may have been more than a year in the making, but its impetus can be traced much further back, to an ongoing cultural shift that has seen more women than ever embracing sport," Nike said in a statement, according to WWJ-TV. "This movement first permeated international consciousness in 2012, when a hijabi runner took the global stage in London."
"The product, like others in the company's Pro line, has a breathable and lightweight mesh that makes it "almost like a second skin," Nike said.
"By providing Muslim athletes with the most groundbreaking products, like the Nike Pro Hijab, Nike aims to serve today’s pioneers, as well as inspire even more women and girls in the region who still face barriers and limited access to sport," the statement said.
Emirati figure skater Zahra Lari is already wearing the hijab, according to Nike.
"I was thrilled and a bit emotional to see Nike prototyping a Hijab," Lari said in a statement, CNN reported. "I've tried so many different hijabs for performance, and ... so few of them actually work for me. But once I put it on and took it for a spin on the ice, I was blown away by the fit and the light weight."
WWJ reported that the Pro Hijab will be on sale in Spring 2018.
Can't believe this is finally here!! I'm super super excited to announce the Nike Pro hijab !! So proud to be part of this incredible journey #nikewomen #girlpower #Repost @vivienneballa with @repostapp ・・・ New Nike 'Pro Hijab' campaign out today. Featuring Zahra Lari _____________ #nike #nikewomen #campaign #prohijab #hijab #justdoit _____________ : @viviennesballa
A post shared by Zahra Lari (@zahralari) on
© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website,
you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group
Already have an account? Sign In{* #registrationForm *} {* traditionalRegistration_displayName *} {* traditionalRegistration_emailAddress *} {* traditionalRegistration_password *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirm *}
Already have an account? Sign In{* #registrationFormBlank *} {* registration_firstName *} {* registration_lastName *} {* traditionalRegistration_displayName *} {* traditionalRegistration_emailAddressBlank *} {* registration_birthday *} {* registration_gender *} {* registration_postalZip *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordBlank *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirmBlank *} {* agreeToTerms *}
We have sent you a confirmation email. Please check your email and click on the link to activate your account.
We look forward to seeing you frequently. Visit us and sign in to update your profile, receive the latest news and keep up to date with mobile alerts.
Don't worry, it happens. We'll send you a link to create a new password.{* #forgotPasswordForm *} {* forgotPassword_emailAddress *}
We have sent you an email with a link to change your password.
We've sent an email with instructions to create a new password. Your existing password has not been changed.
To sign in you must verify your email address. Fill out the form below and we'll send you an email to verify.{* #resendVerificationForm *} {* resendVerification_emailAddress *}
Check your email for a link to verify your email address.
You're Almost Done!
Select a display name and password{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *} {* traditionalRegistration_password *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirm *}
Tell us about yourself{* registration_firstName *} {* registration_lastName *} {* registration_postalZip *} {* registration_birthday *} {* registration_gender *} {* agreeToTerms *}