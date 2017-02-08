Follow us on

Posted: 2:12 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2017

Nik Wallenda uninjured when 5 fall from high wire during practice

Nik Wallenda photo
Tim Boyles/Getty Images
Nik Wallenda poses for a photograph with a piece of the high wire he used to walk over Niagara Falls on at Circus Sarasota on February 15, 2013 in Sarasota, Florida. 

By Natalie Dreier

Cox Media Group National Content Desk

SARASOTA COUNTY, Fla. —

Five people fell from a high wire 25 feet above the ground during practice for an act during for Circus Sarasota.

Nik Wallenda, of the famed The Flying Wallenda tight rope-walking family, did not fall and was not hurt, the Herald Tribune and other media outlets reported.

Despite Wallenda being unscathed, four performers were seriously injured and were taken to an area hospital, the newspaper reported.

A total of eight people were on the wire at the time of the accident and were practicing the human pyramid act, WFLA reported

Wallenda was the "anchor" of the pyramid. 

According to WFLA, one of the performers lost their balance and caused the others to fall 20 to 25 feet.

It happened at the Circus Arts Conservatory in Sarasota, Florida.

